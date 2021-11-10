14-day-old Baby Dumped in Benue Farm Rescued

George Okoh in Makurdi

A good samaritan has rescued a 14-day-old child dumped in a farm by yet to be identified mother in Adaka area of Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The baby girl, who is battling to survive, was picked up by a good samaritan, Ms. Joy Kwaghtse, along a path leading to her farm on October 26, 2021, at about 12 noon.

In an interview with our correspondent, Kwaghtse narrated that it was a pathetic scene when she picked up the child.

She said that the baby was tied in a black linen bag almost suffocating as she had been drenched by a heavy rainfall and eaten up by soldier ants.

She said: “I own a farm around Adaka. On this fateful day of October 26, 2021, I had gone to check my farm and saw something tied in a black linen bag on a path to the farm. I did not know what it was but the sight of it from afar instantly gripped me with fear.

“I thought it was a snake because it moved. Been afraid, I did not go close but decided to go to the roadside and beckon on passersby. I called an ‘okada’ man but he was too afraid to go close and quickly fled.

“Then I summoned courage clutched my scapular and dragged the bag. Then I discovered that it was a child struggling for survival. She had mud all over her body even as soldier ants had eaten her head, face and buttocks.

“Amidst her decaying and smelly body I picked and wrapped her. I proceeded to D Division Police Station in Ankpa Quarters where I was referred to the command headquarter.

“There, they took my statement and told me to take the baby to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. Then, I went to my sister called ‘Mama Nigeria’ who wasted no time in involving a security aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, Tughgba Nightfall. And courtesy of the aide, we ended up at Olive Vine Children Health Center located at SS8 Kwararafa Quarters off Atiku Abubakar Road, Makurdi.

“In all my life I have never seen such a thing. I passionately appeal to government and well-meaning Benue indigenes and Nigerians to come to the aid of the baby because I want this child to live.”

