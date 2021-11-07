Take Justice Serious in Your Stewardship, Sultan Tells Political Leaders

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged political office holders in the country to take justice seriously in their stewardship, stressing that justice is the foundation for progress and development in any society.

The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), while speaking at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the enthronement of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad-Mera, in Argungu, however, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other political leaders for their efforts in the country.

“I urge them to do more. Please, you should take note of justice in whatever you do, because justice is the foundation of any society. Sheikh Usmanu Dan-Fodio once said: ‘A nation can endure unbelief, but it cannot endure injustice’. We should take note of this and work on it,” Sultan explained.

The Sultan, as Chairman of the occasion, thanked God for making it possible for people who had come from far and near to grace the occasion noting that “By the will of the Almighty Allah, we have all gathered here to be part of history and happily came together to pray for our brother, the Emir of Argungu, who has just clocked 25 years in the service of Islam and to humanity.

“We are one family, despite our different backgrounds. As we gathered here to continue to strengthen brotherhood, as brothers and sisters from different parts of the world,” he said.

He also wished the emir the best in the years to come, praying to Allah to make it possible for the emir and all the other leaders that had gathered at the event, to return and mark 50 years of his leadership.

The Sultan commended the President, who was represented by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Other dignitaries in attendance, include the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; among others.

