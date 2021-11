By David-Chyddy Eleke

The all Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been announced winner of the Anambra Governorship election in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

Alexander Timothy of the university of Calabar announced the result at INEC collation centre in the the headquarters of the commission in Awka.

He stated that no incidence of violence was registered.

Reg voters – 74,855

Accredited voters – 10134

APC – 1991

PDP – 1680

APGA – 4124

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram