Soludo Wins Awka North LGA

By David-Chyddy

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Chukuma Soludo, has won Awka North Local Government Area.

The local government is the 16th local government the party has won out of the 20 local government areas that have been announced so far.

Two of the local goverments, Ihiala and Orumba North failed to hold election, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP won Ogbaru Local government, and Young Democratic Party won Nnewi North.

PDP polled 840 votes, APC got 755, while APGA won with 1908 votes.

