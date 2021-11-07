Soludo in Early Lead in 7 LGAs

Chuks Okocha in Awka
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the Anambra Election, Prof Charles Soludo, has taken an early lead in seven of the 21 local governments, according to the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission
In the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Soludo is leading in the following local governments: Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra South.
As of 5am when INEC updated the results, Soludo was leading in five LGAs. By the time two new LGAs were announced, the APGA candidate’s lead rose to seven.
Below are the results of the seven LGAs that have been announced so far.
NJIKOKA LGA
APC – 3216
APGA – 8803
PDP – 3409
ORUMBA SOUTH LGA
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4394
PDP: 1672
AWKA SOUTH LGA
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
ONITSHA SOUTH LGA
APC – 2050
APGA – 4281
PDP – 2253
ANAMBRA EAST LGA
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
ANAOCHA LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108
