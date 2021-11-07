Soludo in Early Lead in 7 LGAs

Chuks Okocha in Awka

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the Anambra Election, Prof Charles Soludo, has taken an early lead in seven of the 21 local governments, according to the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission

In the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Soludo is leading in the following local governments: Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra South.

As of 5am when INEC updated the results, Soludo was leading in five LGAs. By the time two new LGAs were announced, the APGA candidate’s lead rose to seven.

Below are the results of the seven LGAs that have been announced so far.

NJIKOKA LGA

APC – 3216

APGA – 8803

PDP – 3409

ORUMBA SOUTH LGA

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4394

PDP: 1672

AWKA SOUTH LGA

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

ONITSHA SOUTH LGA

APC – 2050

APGA – 4281

PDP – 2253

ANAMBRA EAST LGA

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

ANAOCHA LGA

APC – 2085

APGA – 6911

PDP – 5,108

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

