Society Watch with Adebayo Adeoye

Without a doubt, if the history of the biggest philanthropists in Africa were to be documented, Tony Elumelu’s name would definitely gain prominence. Giving, without looking back, is a hobby to the high-flying economist and banker. Just as he is a forerunner in Africa’s banking and economics, he has also become a bellwether in the acts of generosity across the continent.

The billionaire businessman is not applying brakes yet. In fact, he has done it again!

It was gathered that the founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, last Monday, joined other world leaders, including the United Nations’ Deputy Secretary-General, Aminat Mohammed and Chairperson of African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, to launch what is tagged, “Generation Unlimited (Gen U) Sahel.”

Simply called “Gen U,” the programme is an initiative that is aimed at maximising opportunities in the Sahel, towards equipping 100 million young people with the skills needed to thrive by 2030. The Sahel region includes Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, The Gambia, Guinea Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

Elumelu said his foundation, which has empowered thousands across the 54 African countries, is proud to be co-implementers for the Gen-U programme. He noted that the foundation had funded 10,898 entrepreneurs across Africa, who had gone ahead to create a further 400,000 direct and indirect jobs across the continent.

“In 2019, we partnered the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to identify, train, mentor and fund 2,100 young entrepreneurs in the Sahel region and this includes Northern Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Mauritania.

Again in 2020, we partnered with UNDP to fund and train 1,860 young Malians, who face threats of conflicts, insecurity and poverty, as well as loss of livelihood from climate change.

“Through our intervention, we were able to create small businesses and generate economic growth in the youth, channelling their creativity and skills to transform the Sahel region,” he said.

Elumelu said the foundation is happy to be a global partner, noting that a “collective effort is needed to find a lasting solution to the intractable crisis by empowering and investing in the people, especially young ones in the Sahel to give them economic hope and opportunities.”

The initiative involves a huge partnership between the government, multilateral organisations, civil societies and private sectors from all over the world.

The UN official, Mohammed, who officially launched the initiative, said: “the Gen-U Sahel is an especially important and urgent initiative as millions of people living in the Sahel face insecurity and serious challenges to sustainable development complicated by the devastating pandemic.”

She noted that “the Sahel is young with over 64 per cent of people under 25 and more than half are women and girls. The United Nations stands with young people. The ongoing conversation between the United Nations and the young people of the Sahel launched under our integrated strategy for the Sahel are helping us to understand their priorities and hopes, so that we can integrate them into our support for the region.

“Young people’s viewpoints and approaches are essential to making the Sahel peaceful, resilient and prosperous today and tomorrow. The security council resolution creating the UN integrated strategy for the development of the Sahel is focused on women and young people but it remains challenging to make tangible progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Also speaking, Faki said the African Union and UNICEF had committed to intensifying the initiative beyond this year, adding that the partnership was important in order to “federate synergy around the issues surrounding the young people”.

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on Youths, emphasised the need for inclusion for the success of the programme not only in the Sahel but around the world.

The launch also featured a panel session with young leaders and other speakers, featuring Emanuela Claudia Del Re, EU Special Representative for the Sahel; Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact; Cynthia Samuel-Olanjuwon, Assistant Director-General & Regional Director Africa; and Argentina Matavel Piccin, Regional Director UNFPA West and Central.

Launched at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, in September 2018, Generation Unlimited (GenU) is a global multi-sector partnership to meet the urgent need for expanded education, training and employment opportunities for young people, aged 10 to 24, on an unprecedented scale. It has generated interest from governments and leaders from industry and other key sectors committed to coordinating efforts around young people for large-scale impacts.

The Gen-U Sahel will focus on the provision of relevant skills, opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and social impact for people in the Sahel region.

Sijibomi Ogundele: Quintessential Real Estate Merchant

A few years ago, Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO, Sujimoto Construction Limited, had swelled the number of players in the real estate sector in the country. It was obvious, from the outset, that he had come with a clear vision and mission to change the narrative in the sector. With a steely resolve, he set out to transform and revamp the nation’s real estate sector to compete with the rest of the world, in terms of quality, affordability and luxury homes. Indeed, his arrival on the scene had caused a stir in the industry, as he also delighted stakeholders with beautiful promises.

While many doubted his ability he proved that the will of the strong cannot be stopped by the doubt of the weak. He started on a good note, and today, he is putting Nigeria’s name on the global map in real estate and construction. His company is adjudged to be the fastest-growing real estate company in the country. Even after successfully delivering his debut project, Medici Terraces located on Milverton Road, Ikoyi, some of his distractors said it was just a fluke.

Interestingly, he has continued to back his projection with visible, convincing and laudable facts. This is evident in the number of projects he has so far handled since he ventured into the business. He is said to be enjoying impressive patronage because he is a stickler for excellence. He is almost a perfectionist, who attaches great value to integrity and quality with his disruptive business mindset and unmistaken eyes for details.

If there is anything you can say with certainty about Ogundele, it is the fact that he has his eyes fixed on the future. For instance, his Guiliano by Sujimoto residence in Banana Island, home to pop star Davido, is a wonder to behold. Also, the Leonardo by Sujimoto in Banana Island, Lagos, is another concrete evidence of luxury and comfort. According to the projection from experts and analysts, in the next five years, the brand Sujimoto would be ranked as one of the top five luxury real estate firms in the world.

Society Watch gathered that the company has also taken a long journey to the nation’s capital city, Abuja, where it will be erecting the ‘Queen Amina by Sujimoto’. The luxury twin tower will be erected in the heart of Maitama. In addition, Sujimoto is also creating 1,200 luxury apartments named the ‘Sujimoto Diamond City’.

In recognition of his positive impacts on the sector, he has been honoured with several awards, including the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by Vanguard Newspapers.

Otunba Peter Obafemi’s New Dream

Otunba Peter Obafemi, aviation top shot and businessman, is not a stranger to politics in his state, Ekiti. The businessman was one of the top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants, who vied for the Ekiti State number one job before Ayo Fayose won the ticket and subsequently became the governor of the state in 2013.

Millions of Naira went down the drains, leaving the renowned socialite heartbroken and disappointed. His party was in power and he had friends where it mattered at the corridors of power; so he never lost hope.

He dusted his curriculum vitae and vowed to utilise his connection to the fullest.

In pursuit of his dream, he relocated to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), jostling and hustling for a ministerial appointment or a board appointment. But that also eluded him.

To say the boss of Great Eagle Airways Limited was disappointed is an understatement; he was distraught, shattered and dejected. His businesses also reportedly suffered as a result of the huge funds he had wasted in his quest for a political appointment. A source revealed that Obafemi vowed not to touch politics again with a ten-foot pole.

But as C.S. Lewis once stated, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream’’, Otunba Obafemi has a new dream and he has once again vowed to pursue his dream as humanly possible.

It was gathered that he would be representing his people at the Senate come 2023. As a result, he is currently consulting and seeking the blessings of political gladiators across his constituency for the task ahead.

A cursory look at Obafemi’s journey in life revealed that he started his first business enterprise in 1985 named Budget TV and Appliances Rental Service Store on Central Avenue in East Orange, New Jersey and was a consultant in the opening of Heritage Spas on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, which became the place of choice for discerning customers.

It is also on record that between 1985 and 1988, he owned one of the largest Western Union franchises in the state of New Jersey.

Businessman Gerald Anozobo, Buries Mother

Businessman and top real estate player, Gerald Anozobo, otherwise known as Dagogo, is one personality whose influence cannot be overlooked. The multi-millionaire businessman aptly fits into the description of the “King of Groove”. He drives posh cars, wears expensive designer watches and is a VIP card-carrying member of many A-list nightclubs on Lagos Island.

The Edo State-born businessman has been a detribalised Nigerian whose circle of friends cuts across the Who- is-who in high society, including captains of industry, monarchs, politicians, socialites and celebrities that he has built over the years. So, when a man with such high-net-worth and high-wired connections is planning an event, you can bet that it will never be in half measure.

Perhaps, this explains the frenzy and buzz currently in social circles, as the respected Lagos socialite plans the burial of his mother, Mrs. Christana Azonobo Italume, who died last August.

Society Watch gathered that colourful invitation cards are already in circulation among family members, close friends of the handsome dude, celebrities, politicians and government officials, among others. It was also gathered that the much-talked-about soiree will kick off with a service of song and wake on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at His Grace Events Centre, Lekki, Lagos, while the funeral service and interment will take place at James George Street, Off Alagbon Close, Ikoyi on Friday, November 19.

The real estate merchant will host the guests at a reception that will take place at The Monarch, Ikate, Elegunshi, Eti Osa, Lagos. Already, some of the best party planners, fashion designers and makeup artists have been contracted, all in anticipation of the forthcoming shindig.

A source also disclosed that the socialite is exhaling whoops of joy and has been on a spending spree in preparation for the event that is expected to be a massive display of poise, allure, pomp and grand opulence.

Toyin Kolade’s Covenant with Humanity

It was John Hagee, founder and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church, who said “Man’s greatness is not the number of servants he has, but the number of people he serves.’’

To say that the Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Toyin Kolade, has dedicated her life to the service of humanity is like stating the obvious. The businesswoman has proven to the world that no joy is equal to the joy of serving others. Her service to her immediate environment is almost unequalled. She is widely acknowledged to have positively impacted her society. As a philanthropist, she is well-loved and admired by people, particularly the womenfolk.

The business mogul recently hosted the poor and the underprivileged to a sumptuous feast at her palatial residence in Ilesha, Osun State, where she held a remembrance party for her late mother, Madam Comfort Adejuyigbe, who died in 2016. The dark-skinned philanthropist and her family also used the opportunity to celebrate the 97th posthumous birthday of the late Mum.

Prior to the commencement of activities for the day, Princess Kolade in the company of family, friends and well-wishers had visited the graveside of her late mother, where she prayed fervently for the repose of her soul.

As in her tradition, the ever-giving Iyalaje Oodua doled out tremendous gifts and food items to the needy, who were also treated to a magnificent feast.

Speaking during the occasion, the boss of Fisolak Global Resource, emphasized that “I am not a politician, but a successful businesswoman; so, I do not need any return from people. I have helped, but I want my legacies to always be remembered.”

