Serie A: Osimhen Expected Back for Napoli Today

Napoli Sports Director, Signor Giuntoli, has said he is confident Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, will return for today’s Serie A game against Verona.

Osimhen missed Napoli last two games against Salernitana and Legia Warsaw after he suffered a calf muscle injury in training penultimate Saturday.

“Will Osimhen return against Verona? We will see,” Giuntoli told Sky Sport yesterday.

“His problem should be minor as he has trained with the other players.

“We are confident and we look forward.”

The Super Eagles striker has netted nine goals in 11 games so far.

Osimhen has also been called up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde later this month.

