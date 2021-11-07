Katsina Stops Cash Payment of Tax, Others

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has announced the immediate stoppage of all cash payments and collection of revenues, taxes and other levies due to the state.

The KIRS said the decision to move the revenue payment system from cash to electronic was to plug leakages and ensure the effective monitoring of all revenue transactions.

In a statement issued to journalists in Katsina Sunday, the KIRS Executive Chairman, Mustapha Muhammad Sirajo, said the stoppage of the cash payments takes effective from Monday, November 8th, 2021.

Sirajo, in the statement, said: “As part of the modernization project of its service, Katsina State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) is reviewing the process of collection of revenues, taxes and levies due to Katsina State.

“In view of the above, the service wishes to inform the general public that it has introduced electronic payment i.e. E-payment through pay direct platform in all commercial banks and their branches across the state and beyond.

“The commercial banks are First Bank, Access Bank, Eco Bank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, GTBank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank, Stannic Bank, Sterling Bank, Union Bank, UBA and Zenith Bank.

“The public is hereby informed that all cash payments and transactions were hereby stopped effective Monday 8th November 2021.”

