Jackie B Unveiled as Face of Fair and White

Bozac Continental Group last Thursday in Lagos unveiled Jackie B as the brand ambassador for Fair and White Gold, a var≠≠iant of the Fair and White range of beauty products.

Jackie B whose real name is Jackie Lureino Bent was a housemate in the 2021 edition of the reality show, BBNaija. She is the daughter of a former Adamawa State Senator, Grace Bent. Jackie B is the second former BBNaija housemate to be unveiled as the face of the Fair and White brand. Esther Agunbiade, a former housemate was in March last year also made ambassador of the brand.

Speaking at the event, Kene Chibueze, a Director of Bozac, stressed that Bozac Group has always promoted and will continue to promote African beauty.

Chibueze assured consumers and distributors of Fair and White that the brand, having been around in the past 25 years, will continue to maintain quality and excellence as well as beauty needs of African women.

Its belief in African beauty, he disclosed, accounted for the reason Bozac opted for Jackie B, a ravishing African beauty, as the new face of a variant of the brand, Fair and White Gold which was launched in 2014.

According to Chibueze, “Other products have tried to look like Fair and White Gold but of course, if it is not Fair and White; it cannot be like Fair and White. Our brand is distinctive; it is on a class of its own.”

Speaking, Jackie B revealed that a day after she left the BBNaija house, many companies made endorsement offers to her but she opted for Fair and White because she considered it a legacy brand, a brand that sticks to what it represents.

A unisex international beauty brand, the Fair and White variants, are made in France for people of colour by Labo Derma France.The Bozac group holds the sole franchise to market Fair and White in Nigeria.

