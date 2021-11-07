Goje’s Daughter Quits Gombe Govt after Attack on Father’s Convoy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The cold war between Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya and his predecessor, Senator Danjuma Goje yesterday took a new dimension as Goje’s daughter, Dr. Hussaina Goje, resigned as the Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources in the state.

Goje, however, preached peace as scores of his supporters visited him in Gombe after the reported attack on his convoy on Friday.

Goje’s daughter in a letter dated November 6 attributed her resignation to personal reasons despite a festering crisis between her father and the state governor.

The letter read: “Today on November 6, 2021, I wish to inform the general public, media organisations that I, Dr. Hussaina Goje, have tendered my appointment as the Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources to Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya effective from today.

“I also wish to inform you that my resignation was based on personal reasons. I wish to show my appreciation for the opportunity given to me by the governor to serve as a member of his Executive Council in this administration.”

Meanwhile, scores of Goje’s supporters have stormed his residence in Gombe to show solidarity to him over the reported attack of his convoy by aides of the state governor.

Goje in a video obtained by our correspondent appealed to his supporters not to fight with anybody in the state, saying the peace of the state should be paramount to all.

The ranking senator said that as a man of peace he would not use his hand to destroy what he built over the years in the state.

He recalled how the governor attacked him in Deba LGA, saying it is now the stock in trade of the governor to be attacking.

His words: “As a man of peace, I urge all of my supporters to maintain peace in the state and not to fight with anybody.

“I will not use my hands to destroy what I have built over the years in the state. You all witnessed what happened on my way from the airport to Gombe town when I was attacked by some aides of the governor including his ADC and Chief Security Officer.”

Goje’s convoy was attacked at Gombe-Bauchi Highway near the International Conference Centre on Friday allegedly by aides of the state governor.

