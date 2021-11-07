From Ibejii, an Intermission for Human Rights

Yinka Olatunbosun

The electro-soul act, Ibejii has addressed the lingering issue of human rights violation and the impunity trailing the abuse of power by law-enforcement agencies in his newly released EP titled Intermission.

The six-track project is a collection of songs with themes of police brutality, intimidation, harassment, and torture. “Gonto”, one of the songs on the project, is an Afro-orchestral track that takes the listener on a journey that captures the insensitivity of the POwerful and the daring nature of a new generation of protesters. The track is Ibejii’s celebration of the ultimate victory of ordinary people over those who seek to oppress and silence them.

He describes it as a tale of the victory of small masquerades in the face of a selfish big masquerade that will not let other voices rise.

Ibejii said of the EP: “Intermission is a six-track electro-soul EP that explores the emotional rollercoaster imposed by a global health pandemic, a global movement for racial justice, a campaign to end police brutality that ended in a crushing emotional event, and the daily challenge of keeping it together in aloneness, social isolation, and physical lockdown.”

The EP includes other tuneful electro-soul tracks such as “Running”, “Dae Soleil”, “EndPunity” and “Happy Me”.

