Edo Pupils Regain Freedom After N6m Ransom

Adibe Emenyonu

Two female pupils of Gloryland Group of Schools, Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, have been freed.

The pupils were released after the parents paid N6 million ransom. The kidnappers first demanded N100 million after the incident on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the primary school pupils were released unhurt. A family member, who spoke in confidence, said the two girls had rejoined their family.

The siblings were abducted while returning from school to their home in Auchi. Their vehicle was intercepted at gunpoint at 5:35 p.m. along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi in Akoko-Edo council.

The two pupils of were abducted on Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35 pm along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo

The vehicle conveying pupils, who are siblings with some other school, was intercepted at gun point and the abductors dragged them from the vehicle into the bush.

The spokesman of Police Command in Edo, Kontongs Bello confirmed the incident, saying the police operatives, soldiers and vigilantes were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the abducted kids.

Bello, a Superintendent of Police, said two of the students were kidnapped, though efforts “are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, Soldiers and vigilantes are already combing the bush to rescue the students.”

