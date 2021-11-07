Corpse of FAAN Electrical Engineering Head Found in Lagos Canal

The remains of Abdulrahman Musa, Head of the Electrical Engineering unit of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have been found in a canal in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos State.

Reports said his family members last saw him alive on October 31 when he left his residence at the Agege area of the state for his farm in Ogun state, The Cable reports.

The nephew of the deceased, Nuhu Momoh, said Musa’s wife had called on Sunday, saying that her husband had not come home and that his two telephone lines were switched off.

Although he dismiss

ed her fears and told her he would come back on Sunday evening, the family began to search for the deceased on Monday as he did not come home on Sunday evening as hoped.

After a search in some parts of Lagos State, according to reports, they found his car along Old Abeokuta Road beside Bola Event Centre at Ifako-Ijaiye.

One part of the car was said to be inside the gutter, while the other part was on the main road, as witnesses believed that he was attacked and killed by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Recounting what eyewitnesses told them, Nuhu said: “We began to find traces of his movement and we found his car. It fell into a gutter somewhere along Old Abeokuta road beside Bola Event Centre, Abattoir along Abule Egba.

“When we saw the car, the eyewitnesses that saw the incident on Sunday evening came around to see us, saying they thought I was the man who left the car in the location, yesterday.

“I told them it was my brother. They said they saw what happened that day. You know that the area is full of street urchins who do not have a home.

“They said it was the sound made by the car when it fell that brought them closer to the location. You know I was not there.”

Nuhu further said eyewitnesses told them that his uncle left his car at the location and was walking in a direction that led to his house because it was a short distance.

While at the Ikeja police command headquarters, Nuhu said he received a call from the officers attached to Abattoir police station where the case was reported, saying that a body was found in Alaramino canal on Thursday.

He said “area boys” helped bring out the body from the canal, and they noticed that there were cuts on the deceased’s head and around his stomach.

Nuhu added that the deceased’s body was taken to the mortuary and that he would have been buried according to the Islamic rites, if not that the police were still conducting an autopsy.

The deceased’s body would be taken to Abuja on Sunday November 7, and then to Okene, Kogi state, his hometown for burial.

