BREAKING: INEC Begins Collation of Anambra Governorship Election Result

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun the collation of results for the 21 local government areas of Anambra State in Saturday’s governorship election.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, in his address announced the name of the returning officer, Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi.

The collation also has returning officers for the political parties as; APC – Mr Chibuzor Obiakor, PDP – Dr Alex Obiogbolu and APGA – Senator Victor Umeh, among others.

