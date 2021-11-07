Barcelona Blow Three-goal Lead as Xavi Appointed to Replace Koeman

Duro Ikhazuagbe

On the day Barcelona confirmed the return of one of the club’s legends Xavi Hernandez as new head coach, the Catalan giants surrendered a three-goal lead against Celta Vigo to draw the La Liga fixture 3-3.

The game was interim manager Sergi Barjuan’s final match in charge before Xavi who has been offered a deal until 2024 is unveiled tomorrow.

Goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay had put Barcelona in complete control at half-time.

But Iago Aspas scored twice – including a 96th-minute equaliser – as Celta Vigo produced a sensational comeback.

Nolito had made it 3-2 with 16 minutes remaining and Aspas’ second means it is now four games without victory for Barcelona in La Liga.

Xavi it to take over a floundering Barcelona side ninth in the table following this draw – and at least eight points adrift of top-spot.

After Fati – replaced at half-time due to injury – slotted into the bottom corner with five minutes played, Busquets’ fine finish from the edge of the box and Depay’s header at the end of a sweeping team move appeared to have virtually sealed victory.

But Celta Vigo were rewarded for a much-improved start to the second-half when Aspas struck from close range and, with Barcelona appearing nervous in defence following Nolito’s header, Barjuan’s side were punished in dramatic fashion as Aspas produced a sublime first-time finish to salvage an unlikely point.

