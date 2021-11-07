APGA Wins in 17 Anambra LGAs, INEC to Deliberate on Orumba North, Ihiala

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the full results of the 2021 Anambra governorship election for 21 local government areas of the state.

INEC announced Anambra West, which was the last local government, with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winning the election.

In the result of Anambra West, which was announced by the INEC returning officer for the local government, Dr German Anagbogu showed that APC got 1,233, PDP got 1,401 while APGA won with 1,918.

The collation has however adjourned for 40 minutes, after which the final result may be announced.

State returning officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, said: We are going to discuss one of the local governments (Orumba North), then in Ihiala there was no election at all. We will take a break now and come back.”

