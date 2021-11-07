APC Suspends Zamfara Ward Congress Committee Indefinitely

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its Ward Congress Committee in Zamfara State indefinitely.

Both Zamfara and Anambra states were excluded from the recent ward, local government and state congresses of the party.

While the congresses in Anambra were suspended because of the governorship election held yesterday, that of Zamfara State was suspended as a result of leadership crisis in the state chapter of the party.

National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a leaked letter dated November 5, 2021, Ward Congress committee in Zamfara, Mr. Ibrahim Masari, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

In the letter titled: ‘Re: Suspension of the Ward Congress Committee in Zamfara State,’ the ruling party noted that the action was to ensure further consultation to engender a seamless exercise.

The letter read: “The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni has directed the immediate suspension of the operations of the Wards Congress Committee to Zamfara State till further notice.

“This action is elicited by the need for further consultations to engender a seamless exercise.

“The National Chairman craves the understanding of all concerned as we strive for more cohesion within our fold.

“Please kindly convey this information to other members of the committee,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, a group, National Assembly Progressives Media Aides (NAPMAIDES) has endorsed the aspiration of Senator Mohammed for the National Chairmanship position of the APC.

The yet-to-be fixed National convention date of the ruling party is believed will be tentatively held in December, 2021.

The Chairman of the group, Mr. Oyelude Oladele while addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said the group was committed to strengthening the relationship among the progressive parliamentarians, the party and the general public through prompt and effective information dissemination for the progress of the party.

According to him, “our unanimous decision to endorse Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa came after a careful examination of his leadership style.”

