Anambra Guber: Soludo Wins Ayamelum LG

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has won in Ayamelum Local Government of the state.

In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa, the state capital, Sunday, Soludo polled 3,424 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 2,804, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) polling 2,409.

Soludo has won in all the five local government results declared so far.

