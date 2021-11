Anambra Guber: Election Officer Carts away 41 Result Sheets in Idemili South LG, Says Returning Officer

The Returning Officer of the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, Dr Gabriel Othong, has said that 41 of the 42 result sheets for 89 polling units were carted away.

Othong, from the University of Calabar, made the disclosure on Sunday in Akwa, while submitting results for the area in the Anambra governorship election.

The Returning Officer alleged that the result sheets of the affected areas were carted away by the Supervising Polling Officer (SPO) posted to the area.

According to him, there was no election in Oba Ward I, Oba Ward II and Akukwu ward all in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

“One of the SPOs carted 41 result sheets out of the 42 result sheets meant for the 89 polling units in the affected wards.

“Over 40,000 voters were not able to vote in the affected areas due to the development,” he said.

The Returning Officer said some of the polling units did not get deployment of electoral officials due to cases of gunshots.

The agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Where Obiakor, said there was election in those places but the results were not collated.

But the collation agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, countered the position of the APC agent, saying there was no election in any of the affected places.

Senator Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) corroborated Obiogbolu’s position, insisting there was no election in the area.

Meanwhile, the result for the top three political parties released for Idemili South LGA were APC – 1,036, APGA – 2,312 and PDP-2,016.

The LGA has 112,652 voters of which only 6,622 voters were accredited. (NAN)

