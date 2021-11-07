Anambra Election: Don’t Heat up Polity,  APC Tells APGA

The Director, Media and Publicity for Sen. Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Mr Afam Ogene, has urged the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra to stop heating up the polity.

Ogene said that the call became necessary based on what he called the false claims by APGA that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had already written results of the gubernatorial poll in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state before the election commenced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday in Awka that SAUGCO call is contained in a release Ogene made available to newsmen.

SAUGCO expressed worry on how such claim emanated from an incumbent government and described the allegation as “ridiculous“.

“If the government was sure that such action happened on the eve of an election in its state, the best is to quit the governorship race and like true compatriots warmly congratulate the presumptive winner of the contest, Sen. Andy Uba,“ Ogene said in the statement.

He said that it was a failure on the part of the Anambra government to release such incomprehensible allegation signed by its Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba.

“Indeed, if APGA were to believe their own lies, why then are they still pretending to be in the governorship race?

“Real politics, as well as real life situation, dictate that once one is snookered beyond help, the right and appropriate step to take is to throw in the towel of surrender.

“Anyone who has followed the trajectory of APGA’s campaign leading up to Saturday’s poll would have noted that the dominant theme of its electioneering was the flurry with which it manufactured one tale after another, all targeted at the APC.

“For an issue as delicate as having some results of today’s election already written, how come APGA is the only political party privy to this fact?

“As a matter of fact, are we now being confronted with a fait accompli by the outgoing governor, Chief Willy Obiano’s administration, in a classic case of the witch crying in the night and the child dying at dawn,” Ogene said .

SAUGCO expressed the hope that the winner of the Anambra governorship election would only emerge from votes garnered at the various polling units across the state.

Ogene said that the attempt to pull wool over people’s eyes, as he alleged APGA was doing, was a ploy taken too far.

He alleged that Commissioner Adinuba, who doubled as spokesman of the Prof. Charles Soludo campaign, claimed to have “received credible intelligence reports about moves by a certain political party to use the instrumentality of the state to arrest key officials of the state government anytime on trumped up charges.”

“Curiously, the same official (Adinuba) was to go ahead to state emphatically that “none of the heads of the national security agencies is aware of this plot.” (NAN)