ZLP Candidate, Okonkwo, Votes, Decries BVAS Hitches in Some Areas

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has voted in his polling unit, Ogidi Town Hall, Polling Unit 009, Ogidi Ward 2.
Okonkwo who spoke to journalists after voting commended the heavy deployment of security for the election.
He said the arrangement for the election was good, and hopes the security situation remains till after the election
He decried technology failure in some places, as ocassioned by Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), adding that such may affect people’s confidence in the election.
He also condemned the late commencement of voting in most voting centres.