Wema Bank to Launch Rewards for Customer Loyalty

Rebecca Ejifoma

ThankUCash, Nigeria’s first and largest rewards and discounts platform, has partnered Wema Bank to power the bank’s loyalty reward programme for its merchants and customers.

The partnership will see ThankUCash use its multi-merchant reward network to deploy a loyalty infrastructure with an enormous backend technology needed to support the Wema Bank’s loyalty programme.

The partnership will allow customers to earn reward points from merchants of the bank on all commercial transactions.

The Co-founder and CEO of Connected Analytics Inc. (owner of the ThankUCash brand), Simeon Ononobi, said that the goal of the company was to connect customers with businesses.

Ononobi emphasised: “This is to help businesses grow and prosper while helping customers get the best deals and earn some cash on every purchase and transaction.”

He further noted that this is what the partnership with organisations like Wema Bank will achieve for the customers and merchants or businesses alike.

According to him, “We are very delighted with this partnership. The Wema Rewards loyalty programme is massive, as such, the need for a reliable platform like ours to handle the entire reward process end-to-end.

In this partnership, Wema Bank merchants and customers will earn points for every transaction which they can redeem across the same network of merchants.

Ononobi further noted that this partnership is in sync with the company’s mission to help businesses acquire, reward, and retain customers through sustainable digital solutions.

On his part, the Chief Digital Officer at Wema Bank, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi described Wema Bank as a forward-thinking bank, and “We don’t just want to offer our customers banking services but innovative solutions that will help them grow.”

“Partnering ThankUCash is a step in that direction and together we will continue to help our customers grow.

“We have started with helping our customers who are retailers with access to our entire customer base of millions of customers and that will help them grow.

According to the Vice President, Finance and Strategy and Country Manager, Maimuna Onyejemezi, ThankUCash continues to forge strategic partnerships to help African businesses get and keep customers and increase revenue through bespoke loyalty programmes and insight-based analytics.

He assured: “ThankUCash hopes to continue on this trajectory to bring to fruition its vision to connect 10 thousand businesses to over 10 million customers across Africa by the end of 2023.”

