Wakawaka.ng Take Hilarious ‘Na Wetin’ Trend to Next Level

When the “Na Wetin” trend broke out, it was just another source of comic relief for the Nigerian social media space, which has been filled with rather dark news for the better part of this week.

The unknown “Na Wetin” trend’s source is perhaps one of the most hilarious social media trends this year. It makes use of sarcasm and exaggeration to create shocking but humorous statements.

It didn’t take long for corporate brands to start jumping on the trend and one of those currently killing it is Wakawaka.ng, a Lagos-based Travel and Tours Brand.

The flier attached to story was posted on Wakawaka.ng’s Instagram Page on Thursday, November 5, 2021 and it became an instant hit among social media users.

The post went viral in a few minutes garnering over 400 comments plus thousands of likes and shares. This is no doubt one of the best “Na Wetin” posts out there right now, especially from a brand.

While some people may argue that Wakawaka.ng took it a little too far by designing a full flier for this purpose, there is no doubt that the majorities not only loves, but are impressed by the creativity that came with it.

Going through the comment section of the post, people can be seen tagging their friends and making hilarious remarks. A user even asked that Wakawaka.ng raise the salary of their creative team.

Since it was first posted, this flier by Wakawaka.ng has been shared by thousands of users across several platforms, especially on WhatsApp. This is a clear example of how brands can tap into trends to grab a huge share of earned media and also endear themselves to the general public.

