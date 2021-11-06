‘Tinubu Preferred Choice for 2023’

The National Coordinator for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023, Mr. Olu Kabir Akanbi, has declared the former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the preferred candidate for the post of the president of Nigeria come 2023.

Akanbi, who was in the company of the group, Secretary and Publicity Director; Mr. Bayo Adeoye, Mr. Olawale Solar respectively, said he has been tested and trusted.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is tested and trusted. He needs no comparison as there is no basis for such,” adding, Tinubu is the person we need at this point to put Nigeria back on the track and among the comity of developing nations.”

“Lagos State development template is a shining example of Tinubu’s ability. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is coming to rescue Nigeria out of the pending obscurity,” he added.

