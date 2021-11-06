Thugs Stop Danjuma Goje from Entering Gombe

Bennett Oghifo

Former governor of Gombe State and a serving federal lawmaker, Senator Danjuma Goje, was yesterday prevented from entering Gombe by people suspected to be thugs, who hauled projectiles at this vehicle.

An aide to the former governor of Gombe State, Lilian Nworie, in a statement issued yesterday alleged that the thugs were people loyal to Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, believed to have had a disagreement with the Senator.

The attack, she said, took place in the neighbourhood of the International Conference Centre on the Bauchi-Gombe Road, adding that the thugs set a bonfire to stop the Senator, who was on a private visit to the state.

Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

