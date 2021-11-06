Savage Releases ‘Utopia’

By Tosin Clegg

Savage is a newcomer but a force to reckon with in the Afrobeat sector. He has set the tone for high expectations when it comes to his music career. After releasing his first hit single, Confident featuring Nigerian Afro Fusion singer, Buju, Savage followed up by another hit titled Rosemary featuring Nigerian singer/rapper and song writer, Victony.

The 10 track Utopia album is a versatile body of work with a taste for everyone. The album includes reflections on hustle, adoration, sensuality, lust and confidence. Utopia explores the diverse fusion between afro-fusion and rap while touching on afro pop. Versatility isn’t just in the sound the album explores but in the features too. Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones is featured on the 9th track Hard alongside one of the best rappers in South Africa, Emtee. Also featured on the album are Kida Kudz, Kojo Funds and Buju.

Exploring the theme of adoration in Blow Me Away, the artiste is hypnotized by the love of a woman who seems to have him in control. Sensuality reviles itself when Savage explains the temptation to the woman’s body who he adores in the song titled Bottons – with the sound of percussive Afrobeat.

n Pariwo, Savage, shows a different side of his usual sound, using the popularized and iconic 808 drum.

In the short space savage has proven that he could be put on any genre of music and deliver. The rising star was featured on the Savy Media Africa’s 11th edition, themed; Youth Resurgence in October.

