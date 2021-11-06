Police Deny Trending Video of Cops Protesting Non-payment of Allowance for Election Duty

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra has denied a trending video of policemen allegedly protesting the payment of allowance for today’s election duty.

Though the video showed men chanting songs, wordings accompanying the video stated that the men were protesting non-payment of allowances for the election.

But police in Anambra have denied it, saying that the men were rather in high spirit, chanting victory songs as they awaited their last minute posting to places of assignments for the election.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, DCP Aderemi Adeoye, said: “The alleged video of police officers protesting for non – payment is not true as been portrayed in the clip.

“A careful study of the video shows a group personnel in high spirit awaiting deployment for the election, chanting victory songs.

“The Police Command remains focused and committed in protecting the sanity of the electoral process in Anambra state.”

Meanwhile, leader of police operations in Anambra, DIG Zaki Ahmed has told journalists in a press conference that it is the first time police men were paid their full allowances for election duty before commencement of operations.

THISDAY gathered that police officers for the Anambra election submitted their bank details and their IPPIS for their payment, and it was being handled by the Federal Government and not the police.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

