Pencil Set for Annual Comedy Show

Ace comedian Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril better known as Pencil has revealed that all is set for his yearly comedy show tagged, “Pencil Unbroken” billed for Abuja November 6, 2021.

Others expected to excite guests with rib cracking jokes includes I go save, Bash, Aproko, Mr. Funny, Mop, Mr. Marcaroni, Brain Jotter, Short Cut, MC Bob while there is will be music by Buju, Johnny Drille, Evih, DJ Khayslay amongst others.

Pencil has graced many concerts with his witty quips both in Nigeria and abroad. His style, which is simplistic and original, has earned him an enviable spot among the elite class of comics

He started his career over 13 years ago and got his breakthrough on the platform of Ay’s Open Mic night, with lots of outstanding performance both in and out of the country and several awards to his credit like Tush awards and Naija FM awards.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

