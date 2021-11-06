OPay Partners Council, Launches Ifako-Ijaiye Jobs

Bennett Oghifo

Nigeria’s leading financial technology platform OPay recently partnered with Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government to launch Ifako-Ijaiye Jobs focused on youth empowerment within the community. The laudable project aims to create jobs for both skilled and semi-skilled youth in the community.

This partnership is in line with OPay’s commitment towards sustaining the economy and building entrepreneurs especially among Nigeria’s vibrant youth. According to the company, the initiative is ideal at this time in view of the economic realities and the need to adequately improve the economy via youth empowerment and community development.

Speaking during the launch of Ifako Ijaiye Jobs, the Executive Chairman of Ifako Ijaiye, Prince Usman Hamzat expressed his appreciation to OPay, saying “I am glad OPay has partnered with us and plugged into what we are developing at Ifako Ijaiye. Thank you for your full support and gift items given to Youths of the Local Government. We are excited to do more with the OPay team”.

Theresa Ireme of OPay said, “We are excited to partner with a Ifako Ijaiye local government on this laudable initiative as it empowers youths within the community as this is part of our goals as an organization. There are exciting opportunities for both parties to explore in this partnership as youth of the local government can take maximum advantage of the opportunities at OPay to become gainfully employed.”

OPay expressed its commitment to giving back to communities and has dedicated huge human and financial resources to providing the right infrastructure to grow and support the Nigerian economy.

OPay is a leading payment and financial service company licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, accelerating financial inclusion through technology.

OPay has over 10 million registered app users and 500,000 merchants across the continent who rely on OPay’s services to save and receive money, pay bills and many more.

