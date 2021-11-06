Ndidi’s Availability for Leeds Trip Delights Rodgers

Wilfred Ndidi made his comeback from injury in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow in a Europa League clash at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international started on the bench and was introduced with 32 minutes left to play, his first game for club and country in forty days.

The initial plan was for Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to give Ndidi few minutes against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend but that was cancelled because the Foxes were trailing by two goals and offensive substitutions had to be made as they desperately searched for a way back into the game.

Having come through the game against Spartak Moscow unscathed, the Super Eagles star should be available to face Leeds United on Sunday before reporting for international duty.

Rodgers is delighted that he can count on the services of Ndidi for the trip to Elland Road, labeling the holding midfielder a ‘very, very important player’.

Providing a squad update, Rodgers said to the official website of Leicester City : “He’s very, very important for us, from a defensive perspective.

“He covers a lot of space. In those defensive moments, you need that player to get back in. He’s a very, very important player for us and it’s great to have him back.”

Prior to Ndidi’s spell on the sidelines, he went the distance in the first six matches played by Leicester City in the Premier League.

