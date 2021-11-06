Massive Police Presence in Polling Units

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There is massive police deployment in polling units around Anambra State, as residents of the state go to polls.

THISDAY reporter covering the election has witnessed over 15 police officers in each of most of the units visited.

Several roadblocks manned by soldiers were also seen within a kilometer range.

It was however noticed that the security operatives were very cautious in the manner they were treating voters, just as it was noticed that they did not take fire arms into the polling units.

