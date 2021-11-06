La Mode Magazine set for FashMode Season 3

La Mode Magazine, a leading fashion brand in Nigeria, is set to hold the third season of its innovative reality competition, ‘FashMode Reality Show’, tagged ‘The Trilogy’

In a statement, Saturday, by the Magazine Founder, Sandra Odige, the competition would feature 30 contestants, 15 Aspiring Models and 15 emerging fashion designers, who will battle it out in one house, for N3 Million, to be shared equally between the top Model and the top Fashion Designer.

“Winner would also get a sponsored international trip, a chance to cover the prestigious La Mode magazine, a special recognition and runway showcase at the Green October Event, Media Presence Opportunity, Mentorship, and Endorsement deals.

“FashMode has been consistent in adding significant value to youth development and growth. The show constantly research on ways to continuously add value to contestants as that is the paramount reason for such unique show. One of its kind shows in Africa.

“The show unleashes the productive skills and creativity of both fashion designers and models. Cash prizes won by contestants are redeemed immediately and this has placed the show on a level of high reputation.

“Contestants who didn’t win the show have benefited greatly in publicity, brand presences, networking with top personalities in the society and mentorship. These are important business tactics for entrepreneurs.

“This Season promises to be bigger, better, more engaging and rewarding. It will be aired on DSTV, Startimes, YouTube and other International TV platforms.

“For more information, follow @fashmode_ng on Instagram for Sponsorships contact us via email lamodemagazine92@gmail.com.”

