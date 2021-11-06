JaraBet Enters Nigeria’s Sports Betting Scene with Exciting Offers

New-age bookmaker, Hi-5 Gaming Solutions Limited has officially launched its online sports betting brand, JaraBet in Nigeria after due licensing and regulation of the Lagos State Lotteries Board to commence full operations.

According to the General

Manager, Oyindamola Michaels, JaraBet is bringing a gaming experience never seen before in the country, with unique offerings like single & multiple match accumulator, partial cashout, gift bet and fastest event settlement.

Speaking with the media during the official launch, Michaels stated that JaraBet is starting its operations as an online platform for now, which means it is accessible from anywhere in the country while its office is in Lagos.

“Our mission is to provide youthful, exciting, and entertaining online sports betting with cutting edge technologies. We want to be highly trusted by customers and rank amongst the top three online gaming companies in Nigeria.

“We offer up to 380% Accumulator Bonus amongst different bonus schemes like our loyalty bonus, 225% deposit bonus spread around your first three deposits. First-time customers on JaraBet would get 100% first deposit welcome bonus, 75% second deposit bonus and 50% third deposit bonus”, he said.

“Jarabet platform has a product for everyone. From great odds to instant settlement and five seconds payout. Our customers will experience the fastest bet-slip settlement that is not known to any sports betting platform in the country. Our Bet slip settlement is aided by real algorithms that settles events on your bet slips real-time; so, you are left with no complaints. Jarabet customers will enjoy games for all seasons which includes Live Sports, Virtual Games, Esports, Live Casino, and Virtual Casino, all with an impressive Accumulator Bonus”.

“At JaraBet, we guarantee that the experience will be different for good for our customers. We have installed a state-of-the-art customer relationship management (CRM) software and a Chatbot Sonia that would ensure that customers’ queries are addressed instantly or within limited timelines. In addition, our dedicated customer service team is available 24-7 to ensure a cordial engagement with our customers.

This is in addition to the customer engagement blog (Jara Blog) which serves our customers with the hottest news from the sporting world thereby creating a unique, well-informed community of bettors”.

For its part, JaraBet intends to be compliant and uphold Nigerian gambling law in full. The sports betting company is also excited about the opportunity to provide Nigerians with jobs as the company plans to extend its footprint across the country where hundreds of thousands of people are considered regular bettors.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

