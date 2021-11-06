Ja Rule, 2baba, Niniola, to Perform at ‘Stout Festival’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Ace American rapper and singer, Ja Rule is set to perform in Lagos and Port Harcourt alongside Tuface Idibia, Niniola, Bovi, Made Kuti, among others. This was disclosed at a press conference to unveil the maiden edition of Nigeria’s first-ever International Stout Festival. The festival will take place in two major cities, Lagos and Port Harcourt, on Saturday 13th November and Friday, 19th November 2021, respectively.

Trophy Extra Special Stout is hosting the International Stout Festival to give premium stout lovers a stout experience like no other considering that the festival is making its debut in Nigeria. Music lovers and consumers of the brand are required to visit www.mostincredibleoutofnaija.com to register and follow Trophy Extra Stout’s social media platforms @trophystout for updates on attendance and streaming.

The Nigerian version of the festival is expected to incorporate the African flavour in hosting festivities garnished with music, dance, and an abundance of rich cultural displays that will distinguish it from the global celebrations. Globally, the International Stout Festival is organised to celebrate the dark beer popularly called Stout. Ever since then, the festival has been held annually every first Thursday in November.

This is the first time Nigeria will be joining this global cultural week.

According to the Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, “The International Stout Festival is another opportunity to attract the world to Nigeria. The festival is an avenue provided by Trophy Extra Stout for Nigerians to entertain and showcase their culture to the world. We have tagged it ‘The Most Incredible Out of Naija’ because Nigerians are truly incredible people, our resilience, energy and courage always sets us apart.”

This International Stout Festival promises premium entertainment and unparalleled refreshment experience. With stars like Ja Rule, Tuface Idibia, Niniola, Bovi and Made Kuti billed to perform, we have no doubt that Nigerians will have a fantastic time at the festival,” Bamise Oyegbami, Marketing Manager, Trophy Extra Stout said.

