Ikebe Super Stand-Up Comedy Tv Show Debuts

By Tosin Clegg

This November, wapTV viewers are in for a special treat as Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), producer of Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded, Akpan & Oduma, Knock-out, Okafor the Steward, Peoples Court, and other comedic projects, debuts Ikebe Super – an innovative Stand-up Comedy TV Show; featuring hilarious Pidgin English and Yoruba jokes for a mature audience.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr. Managing Director WAP: “This new show, Ikebe Super, is the result of a very strategic process of creating and curating a wide range of never-heard-before jokes, and picking extremely talented comedians to deliver them perfectly. The Ikebe Super Stand-Up Comedy TV Show is really going to catch viewers by surprise as the comedy level is beyond expectation. Bearing in mind that majority of the jokes are adult-themed, we have ensured that they would air at late night only.”

The Stand-up Comedy how, which has episodes within 2 – 3 minutes each, would air by 11:30pm daily on wapTV, with Pidgin English jokes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and Yoruba jokes on Wednesdays and Thursdays; and an omnibus of both Pidgin English and Yoruba Jokes on Sundays.

The show will also be available on Instagram and YouTube, with Pidgin English jokes posted on Mondays and Fridays, and Yoruba jokes posted on Wednesdays.”

