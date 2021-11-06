House Summons Humanitarian Minister for Shunning Appropriation Committee

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouk, to appear before its Committee on Appropriation to defend the ministry’s 2022 budget.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Muktar Betara, stated this yesterday at the ongoing budget defence, warning that the House would be forced to take a decisive action against the minister if she fails to appear.

The committee insisted that the minister who superintends the spendings in the ministry should come forward to account for it and not the permanent secretary of the ministry.

The committee noted that the minister has consistently refused to appear at the House of Representatives to defend the 2022 Budget of her ministry.

Betara insisted: “Sadiya Farouq, rather than appear before the committee, kept delegating the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nura Alkali, to do this function.”

“Alkali had made herself available, but the committee was uncomfortable with the minister’s behaviour, making it reject the permanent secretary’s appearance.”

Fielding questions from journalists, Betara said he would never approve the permanent secretary to defend the budget.

He noted that the Committee said it has repeatedly invited the minister for the budget defence exercise, but she has refused to honour the invitation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

