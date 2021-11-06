High Voter Turnout at Amesi Community in Aguata

Segun James

There was high turnout of voters at Amesi Community in Aguata LGA where the PDP candidate, Val Ozigbo, comes from.

At the Central School, Amesi, Ward 2, which has 5 polling units, only one voter machine was working, a situation which left many voters frustrated.



At the Social Centre, Amesi, Ozigbo voted at about 11.00 am.



Expressing her frustration, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Eucheria Azodo, said that some names were missing on the voters’ list while the card reader machines were malfunctioning.

She also said that as at 11.45 am, materials had not gotten to stations.

She said that she had tried to get INEC officials to rectify the situation, but they are not responding.

Meanwhile, at Oko in Orumba LGA and Ekwulobia in Aguata South LGA, there was low voter turnout as the streets were practically deserted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

