Guchi Features Zlatan in New Song

After stealing fans’ love with smashing hit singles, rave of the moment, Guchi is coming with another brand new song this November. She told this reporter in a chat over the weekend that she has a song with Zlatan. “I’m dropping a new song ft. Zlatan next 19th of November, title ‘Scatter My Head’. Zlatan’s vibe suits the song better.” She also hinted that she parted ways with her maiden management company, Media Viva Production (MVP), on whose platform she launched her music career with aplomb.

The Nigerian songstress and PG Records Entertainment artiste, Guchi, is sure making an impact already since her emergence on the music scene in 2019 with the single called ‘No be Jazz’. The fast rising star recently dropped a refreshing love song title “Benzema”. On the danceable jam, the singer pours and expresses her wonderful vocal on recording this feel-good vibe that is worthy of being in your playlist. Benzema comes after her enlisting Tanzanian uber-talented singer, Rayvanny, on the remix of her smash record ‘Jennifer’ and also featuring on his latest song ‘Sweet’.

‘Benzema’ is her second single in 2021 and is worth listening. Guchi compliments his boyfriend on this afro-pop hit, singing he scores like Real Madrid’s striker, Benzema. “You dey play, you de score, you be Benzema. They wanna know, they wanna know. How you run the slow they wanna know. Your energy my remedy your body set back melody.”

This time, the ‘Addicted’ crooner has struck the vital point, as she is well known for, with this classic song and the video that will leave a smile on your face. Benzema was released on the 13th of August and the video a month after.

The singer and songwriter, born Ugochi Onuoha, has no doubt established her worth. Her early life was quite encouraging because of how she stayed focused and worked hard for her musical aspirations and profession. She was born in Kaduna State but raised in Abuja, where she completed her primary and high school education. She had to relocate to Lagos to pursue music and completed her higher education in Lagos. Her foray into music was inspired by her passion for music. Coming into the music scene, Guchi was “very prepared”.

In her words, then at a meeting with arts and entertainment journalists, the petit diva declared: “Okay, like I said earlier, I started music in 2012. I didn’t come out 2012 that’s because I have been preparing for this. Yes, I am very prepared. I have dozens of songs recorded already. Not like I’m going to record more like I don’t have songs. I have dozens of songs we are going to drop this year like back to back. And I’m still going to record. So I think I’m very prepared.”

Still on recording songs, she has released a couple of singles lately and is working on an EP which comes out early next year.

