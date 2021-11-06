Dankwambo Hailed on Installation as 3rd Chancellor of Bells University

Former governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, CON, has been commended on his selection and installation as the third Chancellor of the Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Dr. Dankwambo, who was also a past Accountant-General of the Federation, was hailed for his leadership qualities, sense of duty and personal integrity he would bring to the new position. This was contained in a congratulatory message issued by a prominent indigene of Gombe State, Muhammad Jibrin Barde.

In his personal message, Barde said, “I congratulate His Excellency, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, CON, FCA, FCIB, FNES, FNIB, (Talban Gombe) on his selection and installation as the third Chancellor of the Bells University of Technology, Ota, Nigeria.

“In His Excellency, Dr. IH Dankwambo, Talban Gombe, one of our nation’s leading and first private university of technology has found one of our nation’s finest public servants. I’m confident that Talban Gombe will bring to this new role the same sense of duty and personal integrity that I and all the good people of Gombe State in particular and Nigeria in general valued during his distinguished career in government.

“It is worthy to note that the Talban’s passion and commitment to education ensured the repositioning of education in Gombe State across all levels and specifically the establishment of Gombe State University of Technology, Kumo.

“In the time when great tasks of reforms of our high education are ahead of us, the position of the Chancellor of the Bells University of Technology, as the first private university of technology and one of the leading and most important private universities in our country, is a challenge and a huge responsibility.

“As he did during his times as the AGF, Governor of Gombe State and his service to Igbinedion University, Okada as a professorial chair, he will again help lead the institution devoted to our nation’s most precious resource – our young men and women.

“I wish His Excellency, Talban Gombe success in this mandate and the very best as he begins this new chapter at this great institution founded by the great son of Africa, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR. I have no doubt that Dr. IH Dankwambo will leave an indelible mark in the realisation of the objectives of the Bells University of Technology, and I wish His Excellency success in your mandate.”

While commending the former governor on his selection, Barde expressed his support towards the success of his tenure as the Chancellor. “You can always count on my support in creating better education conditions for our young people, who are the future of our entire society,” he added.

