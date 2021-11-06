Cynthia Sleek Promises More Excitement

Dancehall artiste, Cynthia Ayambem popularly known as Cynthia Sleek is an artiste growing to become a force to reckon with in the industry. Her debut EP, Poko, a six track body of work released in July 202, paved the way for her into the industry sparking attention and audience. With the EP, Cynthia was able to officially announce herself to her growing fans and the music public at large about the flow she is bringing into the game.

The Cross River born singer started singing at a tender age and later got to Lagos where she had the opportunity to do much more with her music. Asides her EP, Cynthia had earlier released several singles and videos gaining the audience of several industry stakeholders.

With her yet untitled album, she is looking at leveraging on her growing acceptance and popularity to become one of the most popular female artistes in Nigeria. “I have a lot in stock and I can’t wait to let it all out in this album. Myself and my team have put so much into it and we are optimistic about an acceptance that would make us sail further on the music scene,” She stated.

