COP26: FG Targets 2060 to Out-phase Combustion Engines

In line with Nigeria’s agreement to the Paris Accord zeroed towards curbing global warming and its negative effects on the environment, the federal government has outlined measures to ensure combustion engines are out-phased by 2060 while gas and electricity-powered cars are embraced.

The 2060 target is also inline with the Net Zero Emission target set by President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday at the high level meeting at the ongoing 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Director General/CEO National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, buttressed these plans while fielding questions from THISDAY after his presentation at the Nigerian Pavilion at the Scotland Exhibition Centre (SEC).

He noted that given that the transportation sector is a major contributor to climate change due to its large scale emissions of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxides and other harmful gases, the development of a Green Automotive Industry is the largest and most effective strategy to meet the Paris Accord targets.

The director general said already, Nigeria has strategised and begun implementing strategic initiatives with NADDC spearheading the creation of an effective environmentally conscious ecosystem for the nation’s Automotive Sector.

He revealed that through the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), a government initiative that converts fuel-powered cars and generators from petrol to gas, the plan is to make gas the first choice source for cheaper and cleaner energy.

With this initiative, he said the federal government targets to deliver one million conversions by the end of 2021, adding that Nigeria is a major gas exporting country with 187 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

On plans to phase out combustive emission vehicles especially since 11.5 million are in circulation, he noted that prior to that, “there are a number of things that are happening- first we have the national commitment that we will go net zero by 2060.

“I think that is a sufficient time for us to really develop alternative solutions for transportation. So when you look at Net Zero, an integral part of that is an electric vehicle, transition of fuel with the gas, that reduces significantly the amount of gas, of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide that is emitted out of the vehicles and you go to the next step which is the vehicular electrification.

“So both of these are already happening in Nigeria, we have already started producing and assembling electric vehicles, we have already started producing and assembling gas powered vehicles. So I believe we are on our way.

“What needs to happen now is for all relevant government agencies and for all relevant stakeholders, public and private, to really come together towards that vision of achieving Net Zero by 2060 and I believe it is doable and that is what the president has announced.”

On possible measures to ensure they do not exceed that 2060 target he said: “I think the target is very achievable God willing because that gives us sufficient time to really get there and like I said we have already started. It is not like Nigeria is waiting until 2050 or 2055 to start, we have started.

“So don’t be surprised if we meet those targets even before 2060 because I believe something great is happening in Nigeria, the leadership is now very committed in changing the lives of people for better and young Nigerians themselves that I have interacted with, they are also beginning to come together to want a better future for themselves. So when you have those two things come together, great things happen.”

Disabusing the notion that epileptic power supply would cripple the project, the director general revealed that the uniqueness is that the electric vehicles can be charged even while at home.

However, he said the reason for the dedicated electric vehicle charging station is so that you can charge it faster, adding that they are working on three of them in Sokoto, Lagos and Nsukka, which he said are pilot programmes that will prove that the concept works and then invite the private sector to replicate.

Stressing that the electricity challenge doesn’t define Nigeria, he stated that they are relying on the solar system to power the vehicles, especially with the constant rays of sun in Nigeria.

The director general, who noted that it was an honour to be back in Nigeria to make his little contribution towards developing the automotive sector, said the world is in a race on the back of the eagle and Nigeria cannot afford to be in that race on the backs of anything less than a falconer or hawk.

“So whatever advanced technology is being leverage around the world for human development, we must understand, adopt and develop the same kind of technology to uplift our own people and that is why I am really excited and happy to be in this position because at the end of the day it is all about putting smiles on people’s faces.

“How do we through the provision of effective transportation solutions put those smiles on people’s faces and the quickest way is to maintain effective, lower prices and create jobs as you do that.

“When you talk about all these three, you are talking about local production because you are keeping the capital within Nigeria, you are creating jobs, you are taking young Nigerians off the streets and you are advancing technology transfer. So it is really a great opportunity to be part of making your own country better.”

