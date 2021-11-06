Anambra Guber:Late Arrival of Materials, Poor Turnout of Voters in Many Polling Units

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Anambra Governorship election has commenced in earnest in many places with late arrival of INEC officials

In most places, security officials outnumbered the voters.

At Nodu Okpuno that has over six polling units, INEC officials were yet to come as at 8.30 am. The polling center houses polling units 023, 024, 025 and 028

The NUJ centre houses 029 unit, yet no polling officials.

At Umuodu Okpunu housing polling centres 017, 016, 004 and 003, polling were yet to arrive at 9.13 am. Voters were seen waiting patiently.

However, there was confusion as some polling officials could not find the voting centres. In other areas, the voting started late. There is however heavy security presence .

At the King palace(Eze uzu), voters were seen getting accredited and voting simultaneously.

At the Obinagu Village square housing six polling centres, voting and accreditation have commenced with a fairly large crowd. As at 9.44am, many voters were seen queueing to vote.

At about 8.15 an at the Ezeuzu Junction ward 020, which has thirty eight accredited voters, voters were seen hanging around as the Presiding Officers were seen getting ready for voting at 8.30 am

Speaking, the Presiding Officer, Victor Madueke, expressed joy at the turnout, saying they are ready for a hitch free election.

One of the voters, Engineer Obi Okafor, said they had come to perform their civic rights following assurances by government that they will be safe.

Also on that street, there were some youths playing football and one of them, twenty one years old Chidiebube Okoye, said he was saddened he cannot cast his vote because his PVC was not out after he registered since June.

At Maternity Nibo, which had three polling units, voting has commenced and the voter turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.

