Segun James

There is tension in Nri Boys High School, Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area as no INEC officials nor materials has arrived as the people wait.

As at 09.30 am, many voters, including the campaign DG of the PDP candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, are still waiting for the INEC officials.

There are about 10 policemen on duty here.

The community is however calm and quiet.

The school has three units.

