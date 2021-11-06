Anambra Guber: Obiano Votes in Aguleri, Urges Voters to Come out

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, was among the first voters in the on-going gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Obiano was accompanied by his wife, Ebelechukwu, to Otuocha Ward 4 polling station where they both went through a rapid registration before casting their votes in the polling booth.

Addressing the press shortly after casting his vote, Governor Obiano appealed to Ndi Anambra to come out quickly and perform their civic duties, explaining that voting is expected to last for only a few hours.

He commended the voting process, saying it was fast and easy and expressed optimism that the entire exercise would would be free and fair across the state.

