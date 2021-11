David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

At 9am, INEC officials have arrived in some polling units visited by THISDAY.

At polling unit 009, Ebe Ezimezi, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area, INEC officials were seen setting up their materials, while voters have started arriving.

The INEC officials were led by polling officer, Mr Abdulahi.

