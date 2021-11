Segun James

High turnout of voters at Amesi community in Aguata Local Government Area where the PDP candidate, Val Ozigbo, comes from.

At the Central School, Amesi, Ward 2, which has five polling units, only one voter machine was working, a situation which left many voters frustrated.

Meanwhile, at Oko in Orumba Local Government Area and Ekwulobia in Aguata South LGA, the voter turnout was low as the streets were practically deserted.

