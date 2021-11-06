Anambra Guber: Anambra Dep Gov Votes, Hails BVAS

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, has voted at his polling unit, Umueze Awozu, Enugwu-Ukwu Ward 3, polling unit 005 at exactly 10:04am.

Okeke, who arrived the polling unit and waited for a while because of the high turnout of voters, was later captured within two minutes and has cast his vote.

After voting, he displayed his ballot paper to reveal that he voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I had to reveal my ballot paper because there have been rumours that I had defected back to APGA, but that is not true. You just saw that I voted for my party, APC,” he said.

He also hailed the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), saying the system presents a seamless voting process.

According to him, “This is the easiest that I have had in voting ever. The process is very seamless and as you can see, I have just voted. In other election, I have always had problem of finger print, but this is different and seamless.”

