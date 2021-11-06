All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra is Ready to Rock the Full-Size Segment

Bennett Oghifo

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra may be born from a rich history of global trucks and SUVs, but the third generation of its namesake is ready to make a big impression on the North American full-size truck segment as it debuts at dealerships later this year.

Rooted in quality, durability and reliability like the lineage before it, Tundra looks to build on its success in the full-size truck segment, according to a statement by the automaker.

Carrying the knowledge it has learned along the way, Tundra improves upon its predecessors thanks to key improvement such as: two new powertrains that are more powerful and more efficient than the outgoing engine, improved towing and payload capability an all-new North American-designed multimedia system and a cabin with creature comforts the entire family will love. Even with a truckload of additional new features, Tundra will be very competitive thanks to its Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) starting at $35,950. Trucks will arrive at dealerships starting next month.

A Pair of Powerful Powertrains

The all-new Tundra will offer two impressive new powertrains: a twin-turbo V6 engine and a hybrid twin-turbo V6. What may be surprising to some is the hybrid powertrain will be the most powerful of the two. Mated to both engines will be a 10-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECTi). The new 10-speed features a sequential shift mode, uphill/downhill shift logic and TOW/HAUL driving modes.

Calling the twin-turbo V6 a “base” engine just doesn’t seem right. Its aluminium block features a displacement of 3,445cc via an 85.5mm bore and 100mm stroke. The 24-valve, Dual Overhead Cam V6 is chain-driven and features Dual VVTi systems. Thanks to the water-cooled intercooler keeping turbo temperatures down, the high-output V6 engine improves on the outgoing V8 engine in every way with impressive performance figures: 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. SR grades utilize standard i-FORCE tuning to produce 348 horsepower and 405 lb.-ft. of torque.

Next-level enhancements help make this twin-turbo V6 stand alone at the top of the powertrain mountain. Engineers developed state-of-the-art cylinder heads for max-boost reliability with a two-layer water jacket structure for maximum coolant flow and combustion chamber strength, and then added machined cross-channels for additional combustion chamber cooling. Low-profile, laser-applied powder-metal intake valve seats enhance the intake port efficiency and allow maximum coolant flow close to the spark plug.

Exhaust cooling starts with the computer-optimized exhaust valve shape and is further enhanced by the integrated exhaust manifold and cylinder head design that uses the same water jacket to lower exhaust gas temperature entering the turbochargers to further improves reliability and performance.

The cylinder heads themselves have machined cross-channels to allow coolant to flow through them laterally to provide additional cooling to the combustion chambers. This also contributes to cylinder head reliability and operating efficiency. The exhaust valves’ shape has also been optimized to enhance cooling performance.

Drumroll, please! The showstopper for Tundra is really the i-FORCE MAX powertrain. The numbers alone are jaw-dropping – 437 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, and a staggering 583 lb.-ft. of torque at only 2,400 rpm. The numbers are impressive, but how this beast achieves them is the best part.

The new i-FORCE MAX relies on the same twin-turbo V6 platform but features a unique attribute – a motor generator with a clutch located within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. In essence, the motor generator is built in-line to provide additional power that is transferred efficiently via the transmission, while the engine start-up, EV driving, electric assist and energy regeneration are solely done via the parallel hybrid components.

The i-FORCE MAX powertrain is designed to provide maximum performance and maximum efficiency at every extreme. During towing applications, the hybrid system provides additional power and torque. In city driving, it offers a quiet ride with improved efficiency while in low-speed EV mode. On the highway, responsive linear power delivery is the name of the game, and off-road driving is further enhanced thanks to peak torque performance being achieved low in the RPM range.

A newly developed Power Control Unit (PCU) is used to achieve excellent battery durability and thermal performance with a focus on drive performance. The system employs a tried-and-true 288V sealed Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery that resides under the rear passenger seats.

Using the SPORT or SPORT+ settings under Drive Mode Select, i-FORCE MAX makes use of the electric motor’s instantaneous responsiveness. Although the electric motor does the bulk of the work at lower speeds, once above 18 mph the gasoline engine is constantly in operation for excellent performance in the mid- and high-speed range. When in TOW/HAUL mode, the i-FORCE MAX system is constantly in operation to provide impressive acceleration and torque for towing needs.

Standard on TRD Pro models and available on 4×4 trucks equipped with the TRD Off-Road package are a slew of off-road upgrades that enhance off-pavement exploration. Multi-Terrain Select offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain. CRAWL Control functions as a low-speed, off-road cruise control that allows the driver to focus on steering while it maintains one of five selectable speeds. Downhill Assist Control is another off-road feature that helps the driver navigate tricky slopes by limiting the speed of the vehicle during descent.

EPA estimated fuel economy for Tundra’s i-FORCE powertrain proves that great power can be paired with great efficiency. On 2WD SR grades EPA estimates for city, highway and combined are 18/24/20, respectively. On all other 2WD grades, the estimates are 18/23/20. On 4×4 models, SR and SR5 grades have estimates of 17/23/19 (city/highway/combined), while Limited, Platinum and 1794 4x4s are have estimated ratings of 17/22/19. i-FORCE MAX estimates are not available at this time.

