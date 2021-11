Segun James

Accreditation has commenced in most polling units at Amawbia, Awka South LGA, where the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye comes from.

Although the turnout of voters is currently low, there is heavy presence of security operatives.

The Deputy Commandant General of the Civil Defence Corps, Mohammed Aruna, is also on ground to monitor voting in Amawbia.

