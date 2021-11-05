Zamfara Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims

By Onuminya Innocent

The Zamfara State Police Command yesterday said it rescued two kidnapped victims. In a statement by the command public relations officer (PPRO) Mohammed Shehu Superintendent of police (SP) said in its continued search and rescue operations across the state, the command has succeeded in the unconditional rescued of two kidnapped victims abducted on 16th October , 2021 at Magami District of Kaura Namoda Local Government of the state.

The statement further said the victims were rescued unconditionally during an extensive search and rescue operations conducted at Dumburum and Gidan Jaja forest in Zurmi Local Government in the state

He added that the rescued victims have undergone medical treatment and have been debriefed by the Police.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkanah sympathised with the victims for the trauma they went through within the period they spent in captivity .

He assures the people of the state that, Police in collaboration with other security agencies and state government would continue to work assiduously to ensure the unconditional rescue of all kidnapped victims across the state.

The CP further called on members of the public to continue to support the security operatives in the ongoing operations against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

